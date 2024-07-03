Prince Harry makes final decision about Prince Archie, Lilibet's future

Prince Harry, who wants to make peace with the royal family, has reportedly made final decision about the future of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.



King Charles reportedly has not seen his grandchildren amid the rift between him and his son. Moreover, Archie and Lilibet also do not have any connection with their cousins, the children of Prince William and Kate Middleton.



The Duke of Sussex, who's in a legal battle for the security of himself and his family when they visit the UK, is concerned about what the future for her children and if its brighter in the UK.

Meghan Markle’s estranged father, Thomas Markle, said he’s "saddened" that Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet are being "denied" a royal lifestyle. On the other hand, King Charles also reportedly wants to see his grandchildren.

"It struck me as very sad that Meghan and Harry’s kids are being denied the right to know their cousins, who look like fantastic children, or take part in things like Trooping the Colour, which is their birthright," Thomas told New Zealand Woman’s Weekly.

"They are getting to the age where they will start to ask questions, as all kids do. I find myself wondering how Archie and Lilbet will feel in a few years’ time when they realize all the things they have missed out on."



The Sun's royal photographer Arthur Edwards previously said: "I suspect he’s probably in discussions with Meghan about his children's future."



He said: "I don't think she's ever going to come here again. If she does, I don't know when that's likely."

Edwards said that Harry is "not only denying the King seeing his grandchildren" but he is also "denying Archie and Lilibet from seeing their cousins George, Charlotte and Louis."

He also noted that Archie and Lilibet have "got royal titles now. One's a prince, the other's a princess," adding "They should be more respectful. Certainly, Harry should bring them to see the King whenever he can."

However, Harry has linked Archie and Lilibet's return to the royal family with their security as the Duke feels Meghan and their children are unsafe in his home country without the police protection.