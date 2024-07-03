Dua Lipa soft launches boyfriend Callum Turner on Instagram

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner enjoyed the Glastonbury Festival together, where Lipa also performed

Dua Lipa finally went Instagram official with her boyfriend, Callum Turner.



After months of staying mum about her rumoured new beau, the 28-year-old pop star finally soft-launched her new relationship by sharing a picture of her and the British actor, 34, from the Glastonbury Festival over the weekend.

In a sweet photo subtly included in the second-to-last slide of her post, Turner and Lipa are seen lying on the grass under the sun, enjoying a break from Lipa’s electrifying performance on the iconic Pyramid Stage.

They used their hands as a shade from the sun as they gazed into each other’s eyes.

The couple were first romantically linked six months ago during a London premier of Masters of Air, in which Turner starred, on January 11.

Since then, their numerous outings and public displays of affection have only fueled romance rumors. Beyond their low-key date nights, the pair have also attended high-profile events such as the Grammy Awards afterparty, the BAFTAs afterparty, the Brit Awards afterparty, and the Time100 Gala.