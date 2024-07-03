Bebe Rexha threatens to expose music industry in heartbreaking rant

Bebe Rexha is airing her grievances out in the open on the heels of her new music.

The 34-year-old singer took to X, formerly Twitter, to detail her frustration with the music industry.

In a series of posts, she admitted to being “undermined” as well as “punished” by the industry, as she vowed to tell “all her truths.”

When inquired by fans over the issue at hand, the I’m A Mess singer hinted at a deluge of injustice in the industry, including being excluded from credits in 2015 collaboration with David Guetta, Nicki Minaj and Afrojack.

"I could bring down a BIG chunk of this industry. I AM frustrated. I Have been UNDERMINED. I’ve been so quiet for the longest time," Rexha posted on the social media platform, leading to concern among fans.

"I haven’t seen the signs even though people constantly are bringing them up and they have been SO OBVIOUS. And when I have spoken up I’ve been silence and PUNISHED by this industry Things must change or I’m telling ALL of my truths. The good the bad and the ugly,” she added.

In a separate post, the singer noted her rants were not only coming from a place of anger, writing: "It’s sadness. I’m sitting in my hotel room in London Crying my eyes out. I’ve felt hopeless for the longest time. I’ve been walking a lot through this city and meeting fans and they have really ignited something inside of me.”

She added in a separate post: "Honestly you all have given me the strength."



