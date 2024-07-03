Zac Efron compares costar Joey King with late Matthew Perry

Zac Efron and Joey King also star alongside Nicole Kidman

Zac Efron is a huge fan of Joey King’s comedic acting, likening it to the late actor Matthew Perry.

Having acted alongside each other in the new romance comedy film, A Family Affair, Efron, 36, and King, 24, reminisced about their filming experience in a recent chat with Entertainment Weekly.

That’s when Efron told King that she reminds him of the late Friends star, who tragically passed away in late 2023.

“When you walk into the room when Nicole [Kidman] and I are hooking up — it’s one of the funniest things ever,” the 17 Again star said.

“I think that was one of the most brilliant physical-comedy bits I’ve seen in a long time. That was very funny. Matthew Perry-esque. It was genius,” he further declared, causing the Kissing Booth actress to blush.

“Oh, that’s so nice of you. Oh gosh,” she expressed.

In A Family Affair, King plays the personal assistant of Efron’s character, who in turn strikes an affair with her mother, played by Nicole Kidman.