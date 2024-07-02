Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's major 'game plan' exposed as King Charles arrives in Scotland

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's have been slammed for their alleged 'game plan' as King Charles and Queen Camilla arrived in Scotland.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have come under fire for new honour after Harry was nominated for the prestigious Pat Tillman Award for Service at a ceremony in Hollywood this month.



The awards organisers have also received backlash as a petition, urging the ESPN to rethink their decision, is also being set up.

Reacting to the latest development, a royal expert has claimed: "Collecting trophies" is part of the couple's alleged "game".

Exposed Harry and Meghan's alleged plan, royal expert Kinsey Schofield told Talk TV: "I see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle accepting more trophies for awards that I don't understand what they're for, than this life of service that they promised us."

She continued: "How many awards did Meghan accept for her podcast that was cancelled and slammed by her own network?"



Kinsey Schofield flayed Archie and Lilibet's parents, accusing: "This is all a game to them [Harry and Meghan]. I guess they're trying to buy the public's respect, they're trying to buy good PR through networking and creating these opportunities to collect trophies for their mantle, but I think the public sees through these individuals."

Americans have also expressed their anger over the shock announcement regarding Prince Harry's new prestigious award, with some describing the move as an injustice with the deserving US military soldiers.