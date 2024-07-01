Kate Middleton reveals heartfelt reason for stepping back from tennis

The Princess is a patron of the All England Club

Kate Middleton is known for her love of sport and there are not many she's shied away from over the years.

But, the Princess of Wales has previously admitted to young tennis fans that she's unable to play tennis as much as she would like to these days due to her busy family life.

The Princess, who is a patron of the All England Club, is a regular at Wimbledon, both in the Royal box and presenting trophies.

While she has previously been pictured playing tennis at events, the 42-year-old does not play much now that she is a mum of three, reports OK!.

During a visit to Bond Primary School in Mitcham, South London in 2018, Kate chatted with young players during a training session funded by the Wimbledon Junior Tennis Initiative.

She said: "I love tennis, I think it's a great sport, I was really sporty when I was little, less so now that I've got lots of babies!

"But keep it up, it's great to be active, as everyone's been saying here today. It's been a real pleasure to meet all of you."

Last year, Kate was accompanied by her two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, at the Wimbledon final.

She shared with club officials: "Louis was very upset he wasn't coming today," and added about her kids: "They've been eagerly watching. Charlotte, you've been getting to grips with the scoring."

Following their chat, 16-year-old Wimbledon ball boy Joel disclosed that Louis "tries to practise the standing and staying serious like us". He elaborated: "He tries to practise the stands and how we stand at the back of the court and next to the players."

It remains uncertain whether Kate will attend this season of Wimbledon, which takes place from 1 - 14 July, as she is currently undergoing cancer treatment and has taken a break from Royal duties.

Earlier this month, the family made a rare public appearance to celebrate King Charles' official birthday at Trooping the Colour. This marked Kate's first significant official outing since revealing her health condition in March.