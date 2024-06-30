Meghan Markle decides to invite THIS Hollywood pal to new podcast

Meghan Markle has been considering to invite her a few of her remaining friends from Hollywood to her upcoming podcast series in partnership with Lemonada Media.

As per celebrity PR Specialist Kayley Cornelius, the Duchess of Sussex has been considering inviting Priyanka Chopra, one of her old pals to one of the episodes.

In conversation with Express.co.uk, she said, "While Meghan’s contact list may not have completely diminished, she will certainly have a smaller pool to rely on."

"Initially, we might expect her to call in favours from her remaining friends and work through their networks. For instance, long-term friend Priyanka Chopra, who did not feature on 'Archetypes,' could be among the first names Meghan considers," the publicist added.

For the unversed, the former working royal announced her comeback with a podcast series in partnership with Lemonada Media in February 2024. Now, reports are suggesting that Meghan will not be releasing any content until 2025.

Kayley further revealed that Meghan might also call her former Suits co-stars to the podcast.

"Other potential guests could include friends from her 'Suits' days, such as Abigail Spencer and Wendell Pierce, who likely remain accessible points of contact for Meghan," the PR expert said.