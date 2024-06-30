Meghan Markle's stern order to Prince Harry against David Beckham revealed

Meghan Markle allegedly forbade Prince Harry from being caught in the same frame as David Beckham’s at 2018 Invictus Games event.



Royal author Tom Bower made the shocking revelation in new book titled, House of Beckham, in which he chronicled ups and downs of the A-listers, including their now-axed friendship with the Sussexes.

For the unversed, the Beckhams were close friends with Harry and Meghan; however, their friendship fell apart after the Spare author allegedly accused Victoria of leaking their stories to press.

Rehashing the instance, he claimed the Duke of Sussex invited the former English footballer at the sporting event held in Sydney at the time; however, he refused to attend to him over the duchess’ orders.

“Beckham found himself alone at the Invictus Games stadium,” Bower wrote in the biography. “Arriving on the agreed day to meet Prince Harry he was perplexed [as to] why officials were playing a dance to keep him happy, but away from Harry.”



David eventually learnt that “the prince had ordered that under no circumstances was the footballer to be allowed near him,” barring any photographs of the two to be taken.

“The royal snub was brutal,” Bower suggested. “David Beckham was puzzled. Why did the prince refuse to meet him?”

“The exclusion order, it later transpired, was issued by Meghan,” the author alleged.

“She did not want any competition in the media from Beckham, and especially not from his wife Victoria.”

All in all, Beckham was said to be “perplexed” and hurt by the move, going on to exact revenge by buddying up with the Prince and Princess of Wales.