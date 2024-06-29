King Charles finally approves Eugenie, Beatrice for bigger royal roles?

Earlier this year, King Charles was diagnosed with a form of cancer

Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, are being considered for an bigger role amid health concerns affecting Kate and Princess Anne, according to a PR expert.

The Princess of Wales, aged 42, and the Princess Royal, aged 73, have both faced health issues recently, leading them to temporarily pause their royal duties.

In March, Kate announced she had started preventative chemotherapy for cancer, prompting her withdrawal from public engagements.

Earlier this month, she briefly returned for Trooping the Colour, although Kensington Palace emphasized she would not yet resume official duties.

Earlier this year, King Charles was diagnosed with a form of cancer but has since resumed his royal engagements. Meanwhile, Princess Anne was hospitalized last week following a head injury from a horse incident at Gatcombe Park.

After spending five days in hospital, the Princess Royal was discharged on Friday morning. Due to her recovery, Anne was unable to attend this week's State Banquet or travel to Canada as planned.

Laura Perkes, a PR specialist and communications consultant for emerging and established brands, argued that Princess Beatrice, 35, and Princess Eugenie, 34, would make good working royals amid the current royal health crises.

She exclusively told GB News: "It's been widely reported that the King's nieces are expected to play a bigger role within the Royal Family and carry out their own royal duties.

"Due to the health issues of the King, the Princess of Wales and Princess Anne, scrapping the promise of a slimmed-down monarchy could be overturned.

"Beatrice and Eugenie have always been loyal members of the Royal Family and it would be a fitting tribute to promote the sisters."

King Charles has long favoured a slimmed-down monarchy, which is evident at events like Trooping the Colour where only working royals appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

This is a stark contrast from the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, where her entire extended family would surround the monarch on the iconic landmark.

Beatrice and Eugenie were absent from the balcony, and also did not attend the State Banquet with the Japanese Emperor earlier this week.