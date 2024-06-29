Prince Harry's new honour angers Americans

Prince Harry has come under fire in the US for his new honour as majority of Americans think the Duke does not deserve it.



The Duke of Sussex was put forward for the Pat Tillman Award for Service, but the move has sparked angers as some believe Harry does not qualify for it.



Pat McAfee, sports analyst and former NFL punter, lambasted the ESPY Awards for nominating Harry for the prestigious award.

It is intended for someone with a strong connection to sports who has served others in a manner that reflects the legacy of Pat Tillman, a former NFL player and US Army Ranger who was killed in action in Afghanistan.

The expert mocked as he argued that the nomination of the British King' son does not align with the award's intended purpose and questioned the selection process.



"A lot of conversation about Pat Tillman's name," said McAfee. "American hero ... Now there’s an award named after him, as there should be in the sports world because that is somebody who is the definition of selfless.

"It's going to Prince Harry, who I don't even think is a prince anymore," he added, referencing Harry's departure from royal duties.



McAfee's show co-host, known as Boston Connor, labelled Prince Harry's nomination as "probably the most embarrassing thing I've seen in my entire life".

He also raised question over the ESPY Awards' committee's decision, asking whether they had thoroughly researched its candidates.

According to the ESPY Awards' process, winners are chosen through global online fan voting from candidates selected by the ESPY Select Nominating Committee. However, McAfee slammed the process, suggesting it lacked due diligence.

"When you do something like this, you know the immediate reaction from humans and sports fans and like people with common sense and brains is going to be like: 'Hey, don't be putting our f***ing guy with that guy,'" McAfee said, referring to Meghan Markle's husband Harry.

He also commented on the Duke's contributions, such as founding the Invictus Games and serving in the British Army, but suggested these achievements might not align with the spirit of the award, saying: "I don't know anything about him except for the South Park episode and what I've learned from The Crown."

"But did his people know like 'you publicly put me up for this award. You're just asking basically every person that considers themselves American and saying 'this is bulls***'.'"



Ty Schmitt, another member of McAfee's on-air team, also lashed out at the ESPYS, calling the awards "a gimmick" alleging that numerous deserving American military members were overlooked.

"There are probably hundreds, if not thousands of people who they could have found who could have benefitted from this award. But instead let's give it to Prince Harry," he said.