King Charles to ‘shake things up’ with big decision for Royal Lodge

King Charles is keenly mulling over the rightful use of Royal Lodge after asking Prince Andrew to vacate it.



Speaking to GB News, royal author Gareth Butler shut down speculations about Kate Middleton and Prince William moving into the 30-room mansion, citing their reluctance to relocate amid the Princess of Wales' cancer.

He went on to tip Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie as the future owners of the royal residence.

However, Gareth noted the 75-year-old monarch could be planning a completely different use for it than anticipated.

He shared: "The logical choice, of course, would be the Prince and Princess of Wales, but they've shown relatively little interest in moving home again. They seem quite content where they are. It could be the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh."

The royal commentator continued: "However, it could also be that this is part of another move by the King to slim down or shake up the royal property portfolio.

"It's not the case that we're seeing them being replaced by other royals as much as they were in the past.

"So it may be that Royal Lodge is just put to different use once Prince Andrew leaves. It's possible that no one will go into Royal Lodge,” explained Russell.

"I think we're at the start of an era in which the older rules on royal properties don't apply and we won't be able to make the same predictions.

"Charles III has shown that he is quite content to really shake things up, and that when properties become vacant,” he added, “it doesn't necessarily mean they'll be replaced with other royal residents as they would have been in the time of Queen Elizabeth II."