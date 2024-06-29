Prince Harry sparks concern as cracks begin to show in Meghan Markle marriage

Meghan Markle has been accused of brainwashing Prince Harry, voiding him of key aspect of his personality.



Speaking to GB News, Princess Diana’s former bodyguard Ken Wharfe expressed his concerns over the Sussexes’ marriage and the duke’s fall from grace in popularity.

When asked about the Duchess’ control on Harry, he said: "Well I think that when you look at the wedding and the public events that followed - an event in Nottingham and that event in London - she [Meghan] is the consummate actress, the consummate performer.

"You could see the look in Harry's eyes saying 'hey look what I've got, it's amazing', but where did it all fall apart?"

The former staff, who worked for the late princess from 1988 to 1993, continued: "Whether he is completely under her control, some people say that he is, I can't say that in all honesty.

"It seems to me that something is not quite right in that relationship."

Mr Wharfe also claimed the Spare author “is not happy” with Meghan, noting, “If you look at him up until the point of his marriage, Harry was the joker.

"The most popular member of the Royal Family. Even more popular at that time than the late Her Majesty the Queen,” he added.

"Then suddenly, his popularity and her [Meghan] popularity plummeted to levels I don't think anyone imagined."