Kate Middleton rejects present from Prince William

Prince William has recounted a birthday gift blunder that didn't sit well with Kate, admitting he now has "no idea" why he chose it.

Despite past successes like stunning jewellery gifts such as Cartier hooped earrings for her 30th birthday and green amethyst, tourmaline, and diamond earrings for the birth of Princess Charlotte, William acknowledged that not every gift has been a hit.

During an appearance on former England striker Peter Crouch's podcast on BBC Radio Five Live, William disclosed that early in their relationship, he had thought binoculars would make a good present for Kate. He humorously shared that this particular gift choice is one Kate "has never let him forget."

And William admitted: "I did get my wife a pair of binoculars once - she's never let me forget that. That was early on in the courtship that was - I think that sealed the deal. It didn't go well. Honestly, I have no idea why I bought her a pair of binoculars, it seemed like a good idea at the time."

Meanwhile Kate gave William a thoughtful gift for his 37th birthday in 2019 when he received a scrapbook filled with family photos and homemade pictures from her and the kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

It was said the Duchess of Cambridge has kept the gift at her sister Pippa's home so that Prince William would not notice of the secret plan.

A Sun source said: "Kate and the children have been compiling a large album of the childrens' paintings, drawings and collages and prints. They reflect what they have been doing over the past year."

The album is reportedly on the theme of 'Den They were Three', a pithy way of marking Prince Louis's first year in the family. It is also related to Kate's Back to Nature garden which included a den, tree house and swing at the Chelsea Flower Show in May.

"You could say it's a reminder to William about what is really important. It's been put together with a great deal of care," said the insider.