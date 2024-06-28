Prince Harry in tension as he receives blunt warning

Prince Harry has received a stark warning that the rest of the Royal Family remains "united" despite ongoing criticism from the Sussexes, according to a royal expert.

Since relocating to the US, the Sussexes have frequently voiced their criticisms of other royals in interviews with American media. Harry himself also criticized them in his explosive memoir, Spare.

This has created considerable tension, particularly between Harry and the King, as well as his brother Prince William, who sources say no longer feels he can trust Harry.

Harry did return to the UK briefly following the announcement of Charles's cancer diagnosis, but their meeting was brief, and he did not see him at all during his subsequent visit for an Invictus Games event last month. On both occasions, he did not meet with William.

This year, the Royal Family has faced several health challenges, with Princess Kate, the King, and Sarah Ferguson all dealing with their own battles with cancer. Despite this, they have presented a united front. Kate made her first public appearance since announcing her cancer treatment at this year's Trooping the Colour, demonstrating solidarity within the family.

And The Mirror's royal editor Russell Myers has warned that the Sussexes need to change their approach if they are to going to "have a relationship with the rest of the Royal Family".

Speaking to Sky News Australia he said: "They're going to [have to] sort of realise, if they're going to have a relationship with the rest of the Royal Family, they can't go about trashing them.

"They can't go about making money off their associations with the Royal Family, hopefully, they'll see that the Royal Family are very united without them and if they do want a relationship, go forward, they need to take the steam out of their relationship and out of the things they say sometimes."

Pollsters have found that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are among the least popular royals in the UK in 2024, but they aren't scraping the bottom of the list like they have in previous years.