Prince Andrew makes up plan to add pressure on King Charles

Prince Andrew appears unwilling to vacate Royal Lodge adding pressure on King Charles.



The Duke of York, aged 64, was compelled to withdraw from royal duties amid the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

Following this, the late Queen stripped him of his military titles, and subsequently, Charles requested him to relocate from his 30-room Windsor mansion.



Recent reports indicate that King Charles intensified efforts earlier this month to persuade Andrew to leave Royal Lodge, citing financial concerns over its £400,000-a-year upkeep.

However, Andrew has declined to comply. It is now understood that he is exploring options such as transferring the lease of the lodge to his ex-wife, Fergie, or to his daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

The Duke signed a 75-year lease in 2003 when he took over the royal residence where the late Queen Mother lived until her death in 2002.

In a somewhat unusual arrangement, the Duke and Duchess of York, who divorced in 1996, have continued to live there together. Under the terms of the lease, Andrew can bequeath the lease to an "immediate family member".

It is understood the Duke has explored the option of passing the lease to his ex-spouse or his daughters, under the terms agreed that he can bequeath the leasehold to an "acceptable trustee".

However, the mansion is in urgent need of renovation after falling into disrepair in recent years - meaning Fergie, Beatrice and Eugenie may not want to take on the burden.

Friends of Fergie have stated she is willing to help Andrew "in any way she possibly can" but they suggest any money she has is "tied up" after purchasing a £5million townhouse in Mayfair last year.

One insider told The Mirror: "The issue with Royal Lodge is it is going to cost an awful lot of money to renovate and no one is any wiser as to how the Duke will be able to meet those expenses.

"It's very difficult to see why Beatrice or Eugenie would want the burden of taking on the lease when they would be far better investing any money they have where they would possibly get a return. That certainly wouldn't happen with Royal Lodge so one may wonder what the point of Andrew staying there is other than vanity."

Charles has, however, offered Andrew the chance to move to the more sustainable four-bedroom Frogmore Cottage, once the UK home of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The Sussexes handed back their keys to the property one year ago, following renovations, and they now live in a £12million mansion in Montecito, California.



