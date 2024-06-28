Michael Jackson barred from meeting Prince Harry, William by King Charles

King Charles major decision about Prince Harry, William laid bare

King Charles III once allegedly stopped the biggest star of the planet to access his and Princess Diana's sons Prince William and Prince Harry.

Michael Jackson, who reportedly enjoyed close relationship with Diana, was not allowed to see William and Harry by King Charles.

Jackson's bodyguard Matt Fiddes - speaking to podcast host James English - claimed that in 2002, five years after Diana was tragically killed in a car crash in Paris, the singer wished to meet William and Harry to pay tribute to their mother. However, Charles blocked the royal boys from meeting the 'King of Pop'.



"Harry and William wanted to meet Michael," he said. "Obviously they knew their mum was friends with Michael Jackson, she used to go to the Wembley concerts during the 'Bad' era and so on."



He continued: "We set it up, for Michael to meet them, but King Charles. We were told he had put a stop to it."

The megastar of his time was due to meet the Diana's sons at the House of Lords whilst he was in London at the time, but the peer that had organised the rendez-vous told Michael's team with hours to go that the plug had been pulled on the plan, with concerns over the "controversy" that would arise due to Diana's friendship to Michael.

Matt said: "We had a very official letter come through saying ‘Prince William and Prince Harry will not be meeting Michael Jackson’. That was hard, because we had to deliver the news to him and that's kind of why he came to London."

The popstar's close bond with Dina allegedly caused friction between Charles and his wife at the time.

Fiddes claimed: "They spent hours on the phone… she used to ring all the time and he used to ring her all the time. But Prince Charles - King Charles now - tried to put an end to it a lot."

