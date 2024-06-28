Meghan Markle finally reacts to dad Thomas' heartbreaking plea for reunion

Meghan Markle is said to be having a hard time dealing with a deluge of attacks over the last few weeks.



Speaking to OK! magazine, a source revealed the Duchess of Sussex’s wounds have been renewed by her dad Thomas Markle’s new interview.

In a conversation with the Daily Mail, the retired lighting designer made emotional plea to reconcile with his daughter as he approaches 80th birthday.

Meghan has been estranged from Thomas ever since the latter leaked personal information to press for money at the time of her marriage with Prince Harry.

The source claimed: “It’s been a hard week for Meghan and she feels like she’s constantly under attack.

“The revelations about her and her dad’s private talks have been hard as she thought she had moved on from that.

“They were always so close and although she had cut him out from her life after everything, it still understandably devastates her that they no longer speak,” they explained.

According to the insider, their estrangement has left Meghan feeling increasingly isolated. “She no longer speaks to her own family, apart from her mum, and they no longer have anything to do with Harry’s family so at times it is understandable that she feels quite isolated.

“She was always so close to her dad and she misses being able to talk to him, he would always give good advice. But Meghan knows that she can’t go back,” they added.