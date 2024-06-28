Kate Middleton, Victoria Beckham trigger Meghan Markle’s ‘identity crisis’

Meghan Markle was reportedly left reeling with a rollercoaster of emotions over grim realization about her status in royal family.

Royal author Tom Bower made shocking confession about the Duchess of Sussex’s association with David and Victoria Beckham in new book titled, the House of Beckhams.

According to the Daily Express, Meghan was “irritated” after discovering the A-listers were richer than her despite her marriage to Prince Harry.

Moreover, the Suits alum resented Kate Middleton due to her status as wife of future King William, downgrading her in ranks in the royal hierarchy.

"In Meghan’s celebrity world, ranking depended on wealth and fame. As a seasoned operator, Meghan deluded herself that her status in the Royal Family placed her above Victoria in the social pecking order,” Bower claimed.

"She was irritated to discover that the Beckhams had considerably more wealth than herself,” he explained.

"They owned five homes, had constant access to private jets, invitations to sail on yachts and much more money. And she was soon to be a duchess,” the author added.

Meghan and Victoria initially struck a close friendship with one another; however, it was marred by Prince Harry’s accusations at the fashion designer for allegedly leaking the Sussexes’ stories to press.