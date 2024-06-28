Gypsy-Rose Blanchard recalls 'bitter' scheme of mum to get free trip

Gypsy Rose Blanchard expresses interest in advocacy work

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard recently expressed her interest in advocacy work, using her past experiences to help others.



The 32-year-old Munchausen by proxy victim got candid about working with the Make-A-Wish Foundation on Thursday, June 27 Q&A on her YouTube channel.

Expressing her desire to join hands with the charity, she noted: "I would like to work with the Make-a-Wish Foundation. I feel like after my experience I honestly felt like I really want to give back.

"It wasn't fair to those kids what my mom did, getting me a wish and pretending to make me look like a sick child so my mother could get us a free trip to Disney.”

In the video, Blanchard recounted an instance from her childhood when her mother took a trip to Disney.

Gypsy-Rose, who was 10 at the time, didn’t know her mother was just “taking advantage” of the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

She explained: "It breaks my heart to know that.”

In order to compensate for all the trouble caused on her behalf, Blanchard said: "So, I personally have made a donation to Make-A-Wish because I feel like there is nothing that I can ever say that will make that right.

"However, giving a donation to Make-A-Wish made me feel like I was giving that wish back to a child, that I was giving back what was taken."