Karachi to breathe sigh of relief as rain predicted in Sindh from tomorrow

The Met Office has forecast that isolated heavy rainfall is expected to lash different parts of Sindh including Karachi from tomorrow (Wednesday) as at least eight people died of intense heat in the port city a day earlier.



The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), in a statement on Tuesday, predicted a dust-thunderstorm or rain with isolated heavy rainfall from June 26 to July 1 in various parts of the Sindh province.

Rain with occasional gaps is predicted in Mithi, Umarkot, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, TandoAllahyar, Badin, Thatta, Karachi, Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Shaheed Banazirabad, Nausheroferoze, Khairpur, Dadu, Sukkur, Jacobabad, Kashmore and Larkana.

Besides Sindh, rain is also expected in other parts of the country from tomorrow as low pressure of air is in the south of Indian Gujarat and monsoon winds from the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal will enter the eastern parts of the country on June 26.

The PMD's forecast comes as the metropolis has been gripped with extreme temperatures in recent days with the mercury reaching 42°C with the "feels like" temperature recorded at 51°C yesterday (Monday).

Furthermore, rains are also expected from June 27 to July 1 in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore and other cities.

Meanwhile, Bahawalpur, Multan, Khanewal, Rajanpur and Rahim Yar Khan are expected to witness downpours from June 26 till June 30.

There's also a forecast of rains in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir between June 28 and July 1.

There are also chances of a downpour in various cities of Balochistan namely Lasbela, Khuzdar, Awaran, Barkhan and Naseerabad from June 26 to 28.

The Met Office's rain prediction comes after the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Monday issued an alert about flash floods and landslides amid heavy and light rains forecast.