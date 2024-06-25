Prince William, Kate Middleton set hunt for new staff in major team shake-up

Prince William, Kate Middleton set hunt for new staff in major royal shake-up

Prince William and Kate Middleton are on hunt for a new member to add to their team of palace staff.

According to an advertisement by the Household of TRH The Prince and Princess of Wales uploaded on LinkedIn, the couple is looking to hire a Correspondence Specialist to help with "comprehensive support in relation to correspondence received by Their Royal Highnesses".

The duties for their full-time role would include: "Managing the Household's correspondence process, providing suggestions for improvements, and providing timely, well-written, bespoke responses to letters received in relation to TRH subject areas."

The new hire will be in touch with the in-house Communications and Visits & Events teams, the Private Secretaries Office, and the general Correspondence team at Buckingham Palace.

They will also be equipped with collaboration with external organisations, local authories, government and charities, as well as travel to other royal residences with the UK to fulfil the requirements of the role.

The required skillset for the position include top-notch communication skills, ability to make decisions about “appropriate responses and course of action,” “understand and interpret complex portfolio-related information,” and cooperate with relevant parties.

The Household set a pre-requisite for the individual to be "enthusiastic, self-motivated and proactive" with "strong administrative and organisational skills".