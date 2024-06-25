Govt to address PTI's concerns over Azm-e-Istehkam: Khawaja Asif

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif speaks in this still taken from a video. — YouTube/Geo News Live

After the opposition flagged reservations against the announcement of a new anti-militancy operation, Azm-e-Istehkam, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Tuesday assured that the federal government would provide satisfactory answers to address the concerns.



Speaking with journalist in Lahore, the minister emphasised that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) reservations would be addressed, once the the proposal to launch the operation is presented before the federal cabinet first and later before the parliament.

Asif, during the presser, said the government will create a consensus among the parties.

"The opposition parties and allies. We will give them ample time to discuss this issue. Whatever their questions or concerns, it will be responded to in a satisfying manner," he added.



The government had, last week, announced a fresh counter-terrorism operation, pledging to utilise the full strength of the country's resources, including military, diplomatic, and legislative, to turn the heat up on militants.

In response, PTI, Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam Fazl (JUI-F), Awami National Party (ANP), and others voiced concerns over the new military operation, demanding that parliament must be taken into confidence before taking any such decision and that they opposed the operation.

Following much criticism, the federal government issued a policy statement, saying that "no large-scale military operation is being launched" in the country.

"The recently announced vision for enduring stability named Azm-e-Istehkam is being erroneously misunderstood and compared with earlier launched kinetic operations like Zarb-e-Azab, Rah-e-Najaat etc," a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said.



