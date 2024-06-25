Prince William sends positive message about Kate Middleton cancer battle

Prince William sent a positive message about Kate Middleton's health with his joyful appearance at Taylor Swift's concert.

For the unversed, the Prince of Wales recently attended the global pop star's Eras Tour show in London with his kids Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

The royal trio was captured enjoying and dancing to Swift's hit numbers, leaving their fans in awe of their family time.

Notably, William's appearance came amid Princess Kate's preventative chemotherapy, indicating that she is making good progress during her cancer treatment.

Now, royal commentator Emily Nash told The Sun that William's cheerful energy indicated that the Wales family is making good progress.

She explained, "Earlier this year we were seeing William perhaps once a week, and there were lots of caveats around how long he was going to be at an engagement, what time it would be."

Emily added, "It felt like things were being very much tailored around his duties at home."

However, she believes that William has been making more public appearances and "the fact that we're seeing Kate in action herself really suggests that they're making really good progress, so good to see."