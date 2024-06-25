Michael J. Fox’s daughter picks mom Tracy Pollan’s special day for wedding

Michael J. Fox’s daughter Schuyler gets married on mom Tracy Pollan’s birthday

Michael J. Fox’s daughter Schuyler gives the family another occasion to celebrate on her mom Tracy Pollan’s birthday.



According to People, Schuyler, 29, said “I do” in the Catskill Mountains in New York, to her longtime partner on Saturday, June 22.

The date marks her mother and Fox’s wife’s birthday.

However, there hasn’t been a public announcement or confirmation from Michael, 63, or Pollan, 64, about their daughter’s nuptials.

Although Michael did not share anything regarding Schuyler’s wedding, he didn’t miss the birthday tribute for Pollan.

“In every beautiful way, it’s beautiful Tracy’s beautiful day. I love you and today will be magnificent,” the actor wrote on an Instagram post on Saturday alongside a black-and-white photo of Pollan.

“Always forever your Mike with so-much love. Happy birthday. It’s gonna be an epic day.”

Michael and Pollan, who have been married to each other since 1988, are also parents to Sam, 35, Aquinnah, 29, and Esmé, 22 other than Schuyler.

Sam also paid tribute to his mom on her birthday, teasing his sister Schuyler about the post not being one for her.

“Happy birthday Teep!!” Sam wrote over a picture of Pollan and Schuyler on Saturday. “I love you so much and I’m very excited that I actually get to spend the day with you!! (@schuyler_fox don’t worry, your post is coming later).”



