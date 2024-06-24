Prince William experiences 'stress and panic' while meeting crush Taylor Swift

Prince William encountered significant difficulties while trying to attend a Taylor Swift concert with his children.



The future King faced a 'nightmare' getting to Taylor Swift's Wembley gig before enjoying a night of dancing, as reported by an insider.

On Friday, the Prince of Wales and Taylor Swift caused a sensation online when they posed together backstage, joined by Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

The delightful photo spread rapidly across the internet, with the future King sharing it on his official social media alongside the caption: "Thank you @taylorswift for a great evening! #LondonTSTheErastour."

Taylor echoed the sentiment with an adorable selfie upload of her own - also featuring her boyfriend Travis Kelce. "Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start @princeandprincessofwales." William's snapshot has racked up 2.8million likes, while Taylor's has a whopping 9.3million likes.

Indeed William celebrated his 42nd birthday by attending the first of Taylor's three London shows - and was even seen dancing away to Shake it Off, alongside his cousin Zara Tindall.

But the royal night out almost didn't happen according to one insider, who says the Prince and his children were running late for the show and nearly missed out on meeting the pop princess altogether.

"They had a nightmare getting in, they were running really late but they had planned to get there earlier so they could have the meet and greet with Taylor beforehand because they knew they wanted to leave early," they told HELLO!.

"They only had 25 minutes to spare so had a quick meet and greet and then went up to their box before the show, and there was a bit of stress and panic about that because it was taking too long."

Happily, everything fell into place and William and his children were able to meet the superstar before taking their seats in the balcony area. As the concert drew to a close, the royals had to make an early exit, leaving ten minutes before the end of the show to avoid the rush of eager Swifties.