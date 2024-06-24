Justin Timberlake emotionally thanks fans for support after DWI arrest

Justin Timberlake was arrested last week for driving while intoxicated

Justin Timberlake is counting his blessings after his headline-making arrest for driving under the influence last week.

Despite the incident, the Prince of Pop, 44, resumed his Forget Tomorrow World Tour at Chicago’s United Center over the weekend, where he took a moment to express his endless gratitude for his fans, per People Magazine.

He began, “This [tour] is just something that keeps watching over me, more so on this tour than any other. And that’s that mostly all of us here in this room tonight, in this arena tonight, have grown up together. So many of you come up to me and say, ‘I grew up with you, man.’”

The Grammy-winner continued, “…I want each and every one of you to know I’ve grown up with you. You have been such a big and beautiful part of my life and sometimes I can’t find the words to show my gratitude that you guys just keep riding with me and riding with me.”

He concluded on an emotional note, saying, “And from the bottom of my heart, I want you to know that until I’m somewhere off this earth, I will never forget each and every one of you. You made my life so special. And tonight in Chicago, you have made us feel loved.”

On Tuesday, June 18, Timberlake was charged with two citations for running a stop sign and failure to keep in lane with one count DWI. He is due in court on July 26 for a virtual hearing.