King Charles punishment for Prince Andrew to ‘get worse’ amid rift

King Charles’ rift with his disgraced brother Prince Andrew is worsening as the row over Royal Lodge escalates.



The Duke of York, who was stripped off of his royal patronages and military titles following his rape allegations and ties with convicted paedophile Jeffery Epstein, has reportedly been ordered to evict his 30-room mansion.

However, Andrew is defiant of the King’s order and is adamant on saving the property for his two daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. As a result, the King is seemingly taking measures to punish Andrew which may get even worse.

Although, Hello Magazine's Royal Editor Emily Nash spoke believes that if Andrew is a part of family event s behind closed doors, it may indicate that the rift may eventually cool off.

“I think what we've seen from the King, is he has kept the Duke of York as part of the family, and the family events,” she said told The Sun. “If he's taking part in things behind closed doors it doesn't particularly bother me.”

She noted, “This is a family, this is his brother.”

Meanwhile, Royal Editor Matt Wilkinson added that Andrew has been “been punished in quite a few ways, he's stripped him of all his roles, patronages, and he can never be a working royal.”

He continued, “And, he will probably end up getting kicked out of Royal Lodge.”

At that, Nash speculated at what point would Charles find the punishment to be “enough.”

The comments come after sources revealed that Charles is threatening to cut ties with Andrew if he kept resisting moving into Frogmore Cottage.

Reports also suggest that rift between Charles and Andrew is even worse than estranged siblings Prince William and Prince Harry, who are not even on speaking terms with one another.