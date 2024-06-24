'Feels like' temperature in Karachi reaches 51°C today

A man washes his head to cool himself during a hot day in Hyderabad on Sunday, June 2, 2024. — PPI

KARACHI: The port city remains scorched as "feels like" temperature recorded at 51°C at around 2pm on Monday with forecast of a partial heatwave to continue for the next three days.

According to Sardar Sarfraz, the Pakistan Meteorological Department's (PMD) chief meteorologist, temperature in Karachi is expected to exceed 40°C today.

"Karachi will remain under the grip of extremely hot and humid weather for the next three days. During this time, sea breeze will remain blocked during the day, which will increase the intensity of heat," the PMD official told Geo News.

Owing to the rising temperature in Karachi, the Met Office official has instructed citizens to protect themselves from the heat for the next two to three days, insisting on increasing the consumption of water and juices to ensure hydration.

The humidity level in the air is currently at 39%.

He added that the weather will remain hot and humid during this period, while the maximum temperature on Tuesday is likely to hover between 38°C and 40°C.

During the day, Balochistan's hot winds will continue to blow from the northwest, while sea breeze may resume in the evening. Temperatures, however, are expected to slightly drop from Wednesday with mercury likely to drop down to 39°C or 37°C.

The PMD has also forecast more than normal rains in southern parts of Sindh, including Karachi this year.

Monsoon rains may begin in the eastern parts of Sindh from July 2 or 3, while Karachi may also receive monsoon rains in the first week of July, he added.

Meanwhile, the weather in most parts of Sindh is likely to remain extremely hot for the next three days.

In Ghotki, Jacobabad, Dadu, Larkana, Shikarpur, the temperature may reach 46°C to 48°C, Hyderabad, Umarkot, Tharparkar and Badin are likely to experience temperatures ranging from 44°C to 46°C.

Chance of light rain with thundershowers in Tharparkar and Umarkot is likely this evening or tonight.