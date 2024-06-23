Meghan Markle's father breaks down while narrating pain he feels from Prince Harry

Thomas Markle has never met Prince Harry , eight years after the couple's first date

Meghan Markle's father is experiencing emotional distress while narrating his feelings caused by Prince Harry.

Meghan's father, Thomas, says that eight years after his daughter first started dating Prince Harry there is still one question that puzzles him.

It is well known that the 79-year-old, who is just weeks away froths 80th birthday, is no longer on talking terms with his daughter. But he remains baffled by the treatment he has received from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

In a new interview, the American admits that his life has been overshadowed by "what has happened in the last six years" and said that he struggles to understand why he has never actually met Prince Harry.

"When I reflect back on my life, as you do when you are approaching 80, that’s one of the questions I cannot find an answer for," he told the Mail on Sunday.

"Why didn’t Harry ever come to meet me?

"He has the resources to fly around the world – and does – but why didn’t he come to see me, particularly when people in the royal household like Jason Knauf [Harry and Meghan’s former communications secretary] were urging him to do so? That has never made sense to me.

"What man gets married without meeting his wife’s father?"

Jason Knauf has in recent years found himself at the centre of the storm over the relationship between the Sussexes and Thomas Markle.

The palace aide was influential in advising the Duke and Duchess how they should handle the relationship with Meghan's father.

Evidence given court also suggests Knauf spoke to Thomas Markle "repeatedly" when there was media attention on the relationship between the father and his daughter.