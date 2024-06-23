Sofia Richie melts hearts with new photo of 1-month-old daughter

Sofia Richie held her one-month-old daughter's hand in the new photo

Sofia Richie Grainge shared an adorable snapshot of her one-month-old daughter, Eloise Samantha Grainge.

On Friday, June 21, the 25-year-old model, who welcomed her daughter with husband Elliot Grainge on May 20, posted a photo of her little one on Instagram Stories, just one day after she turned one month old.

In the picture, the mother of one held Eloise’s little hand and only showed a glimpse of the baby’s head.

The bundle of joy looked adorable in a white onesie covered in pink rabbits and orange carrots.

Sofia did not pen any text but added some emojis over the picture to speak for itself.

She placed a bunny, hands forming hearts, teary eyes, and blooming hearts emojis at the right bottom of the photo.

This story update comes after the social media personality revealed the arrival of her daughter on March 24.

"Eloise Samantha Grainge [white heart emoji] 5-20-24 best day of my life [white heart emoji]," she captioned the four-week-old post accompanied by a black and white photograph of the new born baby’s feet, nestled in Sofia and Elliot’s hands.



The couple received felicitations from industry fellows, including Justin Bieber’s wife Hailey Bieber, Kylie Jenner, Vanessa Hudgens and more.