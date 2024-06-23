MasterChef alum Melissa Leong opens up about split from longtime doctor

Former MasterChef judge Melissa Leong recently got candid about her recent split from her general practitioner.
During a conversation with Stellar in their latest column, the 42-year-old revealed that she is no longer visiting her regular doctor.
She wrote: “I'm not bitter or anything; some things just take their own course, as you know, and I wish her well.”
Urging fans to make proper use of medical professionals and regular checkups, Melissa continued: “Ignoring that little niggle that you're due a check-up isn't what the doctor ordered.”
“And while you're there, remember to be kind; our doctors, nurses and admin staff took a beating during Covid, and they really do deserve a little (or a lot of) care to be shown to them for everything they do,” she added.
This came after Melissa starred as a front-liner in a new three-part health documentary series.
For the unversed, the TV star appeared in The Hospital: In The Deep End, starring alongside Samuel Johnson and Costa Georgiadis.
Previously, the ex MasterChef judge was dropped from the Australian show last year after she was rumoured to have a feud with fellow judges.
