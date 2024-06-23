MasterChef alum Melissa Leong opens up about split from longtime doctor

Melissa Leong gets candid about recent split from doctor

Former MasterChef judge Melissa Leong recently got candid about her recent split from her general practitioner.

During a conversation with Stellar in their latest column, the 42-year-old revealed that she is no longer visiting her regular doctor.

She wrote: “I'm not bitter or anything; some things just take their own course, as you know, and I wish her well.”

Urging fans to make proper use of medical professionals and regular checkups, Melissa continued: “Ignoring that little niggle that you're due a check-up isn't what the doctor ordered.”

“And while you're there, remember to be kind; our doctors, nurses and admin staff took a beating during Covid, and they really do deserve a little (or a lot of) care to be shown to them for everything they do,” she added.

This came after Melissa starred as a front-liner in a new three-part health documentary series.

For the unversed, the TV star appeared in The Hospital: In The Deep End, starring alongside Samuel Johnson and Costa Georgiadis.

Previously, the ex MasterChef judge was dropped from the Australian show last year after she was rumoured to have a feud with fellow judges.