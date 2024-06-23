Prince Harry’s veteran pal makes rare comment on his Netflix show

Prince Harry’s veteran pal shared a comment about the toughest decision he had to make in order to film his Netflix show.

Dean Stott, who is Harry’s old friend and military comrade, sets off on adventures in The Toughest Forces on Earth with his two US veteran sidekicks. In the show, they train train alongside the world ’s most feared military units.

“All my military friends have reached out about the show,” he said in an interview. "I wanted to make sure that it remained authentic because my biggest critics are my military friends, including Harry.

“So, if they are liking the show, I know we’ve done well,”Dean shared.

He noted that the toughest decision was leaving behind his wife Alana, 12 hours after she gave birth to their third child.

“I have an incredibly understanding wife,” he said. “That was probably one of the hardest moments in my entire life.”

On his friendship with the Duke of Sussex, Dean stated, “Him and I were partnered off together and we have just maintained that friendship and relationship ever since. We support each other. I’m a big fan of the Invictus Games."

He continued, “I’m a big fan of anything to do with veterans, especially around the mental health aspect.”