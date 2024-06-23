Taylor Swift reignites messy feud with Kim Kardashian at London concert

Taylor Swift once again took a brutal dig at Kim Kardashian during her star-studded Eras Tour London show.



The globally known pop star debuted her diss track thanK you aIMee, which was seemingly aimed at the reality TV star, at London’s famous Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

Notably, the Bad Blood singer performed her new song from The Tortured Poets Department with her 2010 hit number Mean.

Before starting her performance, Swift addressed the audience, "I was thinking about getting to play at Wembley Stadium. That’s not remotely normal [and] it is so insane for you to [have] done that for me … and for my crew because we get to play Wembley Stadium eight times this summer."

The musician added, "You clearly thought this was a good idea [and] you wanted this to happen. Blows me away. I’ll spend forever trying to thank you for that."

At the end of her statement, Swift called out her haters, saying, "...every time someone talks s**t [about me], it just makes me work even harder and it makes me even tougher. So, it also makes me incredibly thankful for those people."

For the unversed, Swift released her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, on Friday, April 19, which includes 31 songs.

One of her tracks, thanK you aIMee, left her fans guessing that it is aimed at the Skims founder because of its lyrics and the letters K, I and M are capitalised in the title of the song.