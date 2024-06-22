Queen Camilla makes bold decision to protect King Charles

Queen Camilla, who does not seem to be on good terms with Harry after the Duke's shocking claims about her, has reportedly taken a major step for the well-being of his cancer stricken husband King Charles.



The 76-year-old Queen has limited the monarch's interaction with his estranged son Harry amid the King's health concerns, according to a new report.

Camilla wants to protect the 75-year-old King from getting hurt by the Duke of Sussex as it could deteriorate his health.

"Camilla dislikes Harry and doesn’t want Charles to get stressed while he’s undergoing treatment, so she tries to limit interaction," an insider has claimed as reported by Us Weekly.

However, the monarch remains hopeful of reconciling with his son Harry, although he faces significant internal conflict due to the pain Harry has caused to his brother, Prince William, and Camilla herself.



The Duke of Sussex, who stepped back from his royal duties in 2020 and relocated to the US with his wife Meghan, has made serious allegations against senior royal in his book Spare.

"I think people have to realise that the one thing that Charles finds unforgivable is criticism of Camilla," Christopher Andersen claimed to Fox News Digital.



"There’s no criticism of Camilla," Andersen added. "And unfortunately for Harry… Harry said some pretty devastating things about her. He made it clear that he felt she was… the villain in the piece. I think that still bothers the king, and I don’t know that it will be easy for him to [forgive]."

The expert went on: "I don’t think they’ll ever forgive Harry for that."

Now, it's being claimed that Camilla is actively limiting interactions between King Charles and Harry. The Queen's efforts are driven by a desire to protect her cancer-stricken husband from the stress associated with his estranged relationship with Harry.



However, Harry has also expressed a desire to make peace with his dad and brother even after all his claims about them.

The ongoing crisis within the family has broader implications, particularly concerning the King's relationship with his grandchildren as his contact with Harry's kids, Archie and Lilibet, remains minimal.



An insider, noting the significant security challenges that prevent the Sussexes from travelling to the UK, claimed: "It's left a massive hole in his heart that he's only spent a few fleeting days with them and then video calls on important days."