Taylor Swift likely to meet Kate Middleton

Taylor Swift, who kicked off London leg of Eras Tour at sold-out Wembley with her boyfriend Travis Kelce and British royal Prince William, is expected to see Kate Middleton who could not attend her concert due to her ongoing chemotherapy.

The pop superstar Swift sent fans wild with her first show in London, which was secretly attended by William and his kids with other celebrities.

There are speculations that the Cruel Summer hitmaker could visit the royal palaces during her stay in the UK as she has history with them.

Swift, who shared the stage at Kensington Palace to perform Livin’ On A Prayer with Jon Bon Jovi at a charity event in 2013, personally invited Kate and William last year to attend her gig.



But, Princess Kat could not attend due to her cancer diagnosis. Now, a royal insider claims: "Preparations at the Palace indicates as Swift could visit the royals on the invitation of William as they have continued to be committed fans of the US megastar."

Soon after Swift's arrival in London, the military band at Buckingham Palace performed a rendition of Swift’s 2014 hit "Shake It Off" to mark the Eras Tour arriving in the UK capital.

William, who attended Swift's Friday show with kids, was not in his own control as he danced like no one was watching to the singer's hits. Swift also shared a selfie with the future King and his kids after the show, fueling rumours about her possible visit to Princess Kate who missed the live concert due to her cancer treatment.



Swift, who's currently in London, will perform two more gigs in the city on Saturday and Sunday before returning to the venue for a further five in August. She might avail the opportunity to visit the historic royal buildings with her boyfriend Travis Kelce, who's also in the UK.