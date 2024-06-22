Gisele Bundchen still holds grudge against ex Tom Brady for ‘hurtful’ stunt

Gisele Bundchen is unable to let go of her anger against ex-husband Tom Brady and his stunt which greatly impacted their family.

The former NFL star was featured in the Netflix special roast in early May, which not only featured jokes about him but also targeted the Brazilian supermodel and her new relationship with jiu-jitsu trainer Joaquim Valente.

“Tom’s roast was a phenomenal success, but Gisele says he basically sold out his family for an easy pay cheque,” a source said of the situation to OK! Magazine.

Brady and Bundchen, who share two children, son Benjamin, 14, and daughter Vivian, 11, finalised their divorce in October 2022 after roughly 13 years of marriage.

Following the divorce, Bundchen’s friendship with her karate trainer grew into something more and the pair began dating few months later, despite rumours that the relationship began before the divorce.

Kevin Hart cracked a joke on the situation during the Netflix roast. Later on, InTouch sources revealed that Bundchen and Valente have hit pause on their romance following the attention brought on them by the Netflix special.

“She is still furious and telling people Tom never took her or, more importantly, his children’s feelings into consideration,” the OK! Magazine insider claimed. “The hurt he’s caused his family isn’t going away anytime soon.”

However, Brady acknowledged his mistake in an interview.

"I loved when the jokes were about me. I thought they were so fun," Brady explained. "I didn't like the way that it affected my kids."

"So, it's the hardest part about the bittersweet aspect of when you do something that you think is one way and then all of a sudden you realize I wouldn't do that again because of the way it affected the people that I care about the most," he noted.