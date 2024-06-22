'PML-N assures PPP of addressing all reservations'

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif meets PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at the Sindh CM House on May 26, 2023. — APP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Friday assured its coalition partner Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) of addressing all its reservations, Geo News reported, citing sources.

As per the sources, despite differences, the PPP was given assurance by the PML-N that its reservations would be addressed whether they were related to the budget or the Punjab government.

The development came after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari met in Islamabad where the two decided on forming committees to resolve the matter.

Insiders said Bilawal, in the meeting, had voiced his reservations over the federal government's "non-seriousness" towards different projects in Sindh.

During the committee-level talks, the PML-N leaders complained about the PPP bringing forward its reservations at the time of the budget announcement.

“Even during the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government, the PPP created an issue out of the flood fund during the budget,” the PML-N leaders added.

The PML-N members, as per the sources, said that the Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and senior party leaders were taken into confidence on the main points while preparing the budget.

"Despite these [briefings], the party protested after the budget was presented. This wasn’t appropriate. Also, the PPP didn’t join the cabinet in Punjab and Centre, despite several invitations.”

"Important constitutional positions were also given to the PPP according to its wish," said the PML-N sources.

However, on the other hand, the PPP complained of not being trusted by the ‘N’ league.

"You consider us allies, but you do not take us into confidence. The PPP supported PML-N with regard to all important issues including the election of prime minister and speaker.”

During the meeting, the PPP said that they were ready to cooperate but their reservation should be addressed, to which the PML-N agreed.