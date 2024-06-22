BTS’ Jin teases solo comeback after Jimin’s MUSE album: ‘I’m next’

Jin reacted to Jimin's official Weverse revelation of MUSE album tracklist

Jin, the oldest member of BTS, who recently got discharged from his mandatory military services after serving 18 months, has dropped a major hint regarding his solo comeback.

On Thursday, June 20, another BTS member, Jimin, revealed his seven-song tracklist for his sophomore album MUSE, scheduled to release on July 19.

According to Allkpop, Jin, 31, excitedly reacted to his fellow member’s upcoming second solo album.

"Jimin-ah, I’m next," the South Korean singer and rapper chimed in the comments section of Jimin’s official Weverse update, adding, "I’m going to sing too!"

The BTS ARMY, always quick to react, was abuzz with speculation. They were convinced that Jin's remarks weren’t just a playful joke but a clever teaser for his upcoming musical ventures.

Moreover, following his June 12 release from mandatory military duties, the Dynamite crooner has yet to treat his fans to an official solo album two years after his debut solo single, The Astronaut, released in October 2022.

Additionally, as per Filmfare, during a conversation with the BTS members, Jin once revealed, "I received the songs, and I'm preparing them."

"The other members all have their release date planned out, so I think mine will be the last to be released," he added that time.

Notably, days before his military discharge, rumours went rife about Jin gearing up to collaborate with Coldplay, however, no official confirmation has been made yet.