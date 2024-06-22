Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s school plans for Archie, Lilibet have huge drawback

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were seemingly criticised for their double standards which will eventually have consequences for their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have mostly championed causes relating to equality, are now indulging in “epitome of elitism,” per royal commentator, Lee Cohen.

The commentator slammed the couple at GB News, stating that it was “utterly infuriating” that the “self-proclaimed champions of equality and social justice” Harry and Meghan are “contemplating enrolling their children in an exclusive, outrageously expensive school.”

He went on to claim that the couple’s progressive activism is “nothing but a façade” given that they are willing to “indulge in this epitome of elitism.” He added that is no advocating for equality if they are to pay “staggering tens of thousands per year for their children's education” and “justify” it.

Meanwhile, royal author Tom Quinn told The Mirror that Archie and Lilibet attending these prestigious schools may also have a “major disadvantage.”

Quinn noted that while these schools have many advantages as they provide many connections, the disadvantage is that it can “create expectations for adult life that are not easily achieved.”

“Just because your parents are famous doesn’t mean you are going to be famous, but dealing with that can be difficult,” Quinn stated.