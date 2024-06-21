King Charles nephew seen getting cozy with new girlfriend in Berkshire

Princess Anne's son Peter Phillips and his girlfriend Harriet Sperling put on love-up display

Peter Phillips made his new romance public as he brought his girlfriend Harriet Sperling to Royal Ascot for the 4th day of the annual event.



Princess Anne's son left everyone stunned as he and his new flame put on a loved-up display in front of cameras as the NHS nurse made her Royal Ascot debut on Friday.



The new lovebirds didn't shy away from some public displays of affection, holding hands and even sharing a kiss while mingling with guests during the event in Berkshire.



Sperling turned heads with her chic appearance in a pale pink Beulah London dress with a Nicola de Selincourt hat. She wore LK Bennett heels and carried an Aspinal of London bag to elevate her look.



Meanwhile, King Charles III's nephew Phillips looked equally dashing as he donned a full morning suit and dark sunglasses to attract the spotlight with his new partner.

Phillips and Sperling made headlines with their romance in May when the were caught on camera spending time together.

This comes after Philips and his partner Lindsay Wallace surprisingly ended their three year relationship in April.

Phillips and Wallace called it quit because it had "run its course" and no one external is believed to have been involved in their separation, according to the Sun.



Zara Tindall's brother Phillips shares two children with his ex-wife Autumn Kelly but the couple sadly ended their 13-year marriage in 2021.