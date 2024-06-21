Prince Harry opens up about Prince William's plotted revenge stories

The Duke of Sussex also opened up about an explosive row he had with his brother William

Prince Harry has acknowledged that he has become a "rival" to his brother Prince William, revealing details about their strained relationship.

The once-close siblings have grown distant over the years, and Harry suggests that their rift began earlier than many realize, predating his departure from the Royal Family.

In his revealing memoir, Spare, Harry recounted a trip to Africa in 1999 with William and Mark 'Marko' Dyer, identifying it as the starting point of their feud.



Harry wrote: "There were no other boys around, no other common enemies, Willy and I would turn on each other." He also said they would most often argue when sitting in the back seat of a car as their father King Charles drove them somewhere.

He said: "Once, in Scotland, on the way to the River Spey, we started scuffling, and soon were in a full scrap, rolling back and forth, trading blows. Pa swerved to the side of the road, shouted at Willy to get out."

Harry said William was "furious" at being the only one forced out of the car. He said his brother "felt I got away with everything". Once William was out of the car, he was forced to walk to the backup car with all the bodyguards and get in.

Once the cars started driving again, Harry recalled looking out of the back window. He said: "Behind us, I could just make out the future King of England, plotting his revenge."

Elsewhere in Spare, the Duke of Sussex also opened up about an explosive row he had with his brother. During the argument, the Prince of Wales allegedly called Harry's wife Meghan Markle "difficult", "rude" and "abrasive".

Harry claims his brother then "grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor".

Harry also made a number of accusations about other members of the Royal Family, including King Charles, Queen Camilla and Princess Kate. While Harry has taken steps to reunite with his father, he has been estranged from his brother for years.



