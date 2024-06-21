King Charles moves Prince Harry to tears with new honour to William

King Charles moves Prince Harry to tears with his latest move

King Charles has seemingly sent a clear message to his younger son Prince Harry by sharing a special birthday tribute to heir to the throne Prince William on Friday.

Buckingham Palace made the Prince of Wales' day more special by releasing an adorable baby picture of William with his dad King Charles to celebrate his 42nd birthday as royal family's feud with Harry seemingly worsens.



The photo, which was shared on the royal family's official social media accounts, is said to be lesson for the Duke of Sussex for his unnecessary attempt to harm his own family with his claims in interviews and book, Spare.

The black and white portrait - taken in 1982 features the little Prince smiling and sitting on his father's lap as then Prince Charles beams affectionately at his eldest son - might be making Harry sad as the King did not share any such tribute to the Duke on his birthday, which falls on September 15.

Charles chose the telling picture, which had been taken two years before Harry's birth, to seemingly teach a lesson to his estranged son that nothing is more important than the family.

A source close to the Duke told Harry's possible reaction to the King's latest move, saying: "Harry must be feeling unwell after seeing the King's new meaningful picture with William as the Duke always complains about being treated as 'spare' in the family."



They added: "The King has seemingly moved Harry to tears with a great honour to William."

However, another insider, claimed: "King always honours those who remain steadfast and loyal to him and the family. And it's his style to cut ties with those who turned their back on him and the Firm."