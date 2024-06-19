Fire claims 2 lives, injures 7 after laptop battery explodes in Faisalabad home

The entrance of Allied Hospital in Faisalabad is seen in this still taken from a video. — YouTube/Geo News Live

FAISALABAD: Two children died and seven of their family members sustained burn injuries on Wednesday after a house in the Shareef Pura neighbourhood caught fire due to a laptop battery explosion, Geo News reported citing rescue officials.

According to rescue officials, the house, located on the Satyana Road, suffered from the blaze when the laptop battery exploded while it was charging. The fire was later extinguished.

At least nine family members, including five children and two women, were shifted to the Allied Hospital after the unfortunate accident, the officials said.

However, two siblings — a brother and sister — among the injured succumbed to the burns, according to hospital sources, while the remaining seven individuals were being treated.

All the injured, as per the doctors, are severely injured with around 50% to 60% of their bodies burnt.

After the unfortunate incident, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz expressed regret over the death of children, extending condolence and sympathy to the bereaved family.

CM Maryam, according to the provincial government's statement, has ordered the provision of the best treatment and medical facilities for those injured in the fire.



Regional Police Officer Dr Muhammad Abid Khan has ordered the senior superintendent of police to begin an investigation into the incident.

In another fire incident, at least 25 rescue workers put off blaze in a paper factory at the Sundar Industrial Estate in Lahore, Rescue 1122 sources told Geo News today. It took the rescue workers at least 14 hours to control the fire.

Last week, a terrifying blaze at the Sahiwal Teaching Hospital claimed the lives of at least 11 infants.

The deadly incident later prompted a high-level probe following the orders of CM Maryam, who vowed exemplary punishment for those found responsible.

During her visit to the affected medical facility last week, the chief minister issued directives to include the hospital’s principal, medical superintendent (MS), assistant medical superintendent (AMS), and admin officer in the inquiry.

She also ordered the arrest of these officers and the termination of their jobs, while reprimanding health department officials over the deadly incident. The chief minister personally reviewed the inquiry report and CCTV footage of the blaze.