Ian McKellen provides health update after falling off stage in London

Ian McKellen shares update of speedy recovery

Ian McKellen is grateful to all the fans and the medical professionals who contributed to his well being and offered their support after the actor fell off during Monday evening’s performance of Player Kings at the Noël Coward theatre in London.



“I want to thank everyone for their kind messages and support,” McKellen said in a message through his publicist, Clair Dobbs, according to Variety.

“Since the accident, during a performance of Player Kings last night, my injuries have been diagnosed and treated by a series of experts, specialists and nurses working for the National Health Service. To them, of course, I am hugely indebted. They have assured me that my recovery will be complete and speedy and I am looking forward to returning to work.”

McKellen, who portrayed the role of John Falstaff in Player Kings on the West End, was involved in a fight scene when he lost his balance and fell off the front of the stage, reportedly.

“As the house lights came up, the actor cried out and staff rushed to help,” BBC reported at the time.

The evening show was cancelled and the audience was asked to evacuate the theatre.