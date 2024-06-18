Karachi expected to receive drizzle tonight, says PMD

A girl looks out of a car window with raindrops during the season's first monsoon rain in Karachi on July 6, 2020. — Reuters/File

Some parts of Karachi are expected to witness drizzle on Tuesday night as people celebrate the second day of Eid ul Adha with their loved ones.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the weather in the city in the next 24 hours is expected to remain hot and humid.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 30°C while the maximum temperature is likely to hover between 35 to 37°C, it added.



The PMD said that the percentage of humidity in the air is 72% with sea winds blowing at a speed of 30 to 35 kilometres per hour currently.

Last week, the Met Office said that most parts of Sindh are expected to remain under the intensity of heat till June 20.

Moreover, the weather department said that most parts of the country will remain very hot and dry today. It added that there is a possibility of thunderstorm in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, Potohar region.