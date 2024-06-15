Kate Middleton proves to be perfect daughter-in-law on dramatic public return

The Princess of Wales made her first public appearance since her shocking cancer diagnosis

Princess Kate paid a heartfelt tribute to King Charles as she made an effort to keep a 'low profile' during the celebrations for his birthday, a body language expert has revealed.



The Princess of Wales made her first public appearance since her shocking cancer diagnosis earlier this year, which had led her to temporarily step down from her duties for treatment. With Kensington Palace issuing few updates about her condition, fans and followers have been eagerly awaiting news on her recovery.



Today, fans lined the Mall to catch a glimpse of the princess, who had announced earlier this week that she would attend the Trooping the Colour parade, the historic event celebrating the King's birthday.

Knowing that many people turned up or tuned in specifically to see her, Kate made a concerted effort to minimize drawing attention to herself on His Majesty's big day, according to body language expert Judi James.

Judi told The Mirror: "Kate’s appearance looked subtle and as low-impact as possible, given that the nation, if not the world, has been waiting for this moment to welcome her back. Kate’s hat brim made this first appearance since Christmas a discreet one, as though she was keen to avoid upstaging the King on his birthday celebrations.

"Her smile was still visible in glimpses, and there were a few quick waves, but her upright posture created an enduringly regal impression as they rode to the parade ground."

It comes hours after she released a statement, alongside a stunning new photo of the royal posing outside, in which she admitted she had endured some "harder times".

She said: "I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days.

“On those bad days, you feel weak and tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well."

The royal added she has "a few more months" of treatment, but that when she feels well, she spends her time on "things that give me energy and positivity".

She added: "My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months. On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as start to do a little work from home."







