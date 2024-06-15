Kate Middleton reclaims spotlight from Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton reclaimed the spotlight from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as the Princess marked a powerful return to public duties after her cancer diagnosis.

The Princess of Wales put brave face on public display as she arrived at Trooping the Colour event with her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis on Saturday.

Catherine seemingly sent a message to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex with her powerful appearance at a major royal event, extending support to her cancer-stricken father-in-law King Charles and her husband Prince William.

In conversation with GB News, royal commentator and historian Rafe Heydel-Mankoo said that Kate delighted the Monarch by attending his birthday parade as he knows she is the "future of the monarchy."

He said, "The King is delighted that the Princess of Wales is there."

The royal expert added, "He knows that she is the strength and stay and the future of the monarchy, and she has done so much to rise above everything else that's been happening on and provide that symbol of constancy and stability."

Rafe believes that the Princess of Wales will "prove to be that vitally important strength for Prince William in the years ahead and when he eventually becomes King."