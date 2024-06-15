Taylor Swift's public praise for Travis Kelce puts separation rumors to rest

Speculation about a possible split between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce has been circulating, adding a layer of intrigue to their high-profile romance.



However, the Bad Blood crooner's public display of support for Travis during the Super Bowl LVIII Rings Ceremony suggests otherwise.

Despite their busy schedules, the singer-songwriter publicly praised her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, on Thursday night, as she performed her 100th show on the Eras Tour in Liverpool, a significant milestone in her career.

Unfortunately, this achievement meant she missed a crucial event in her beau's life - the Super Bowl LVIII Rings Ceremony.

The Super Bowl LVIII Rings Ceremony marked a triumphant moment for the Kansas City Chiefs, with Travis Kelce and his teammates receiving their championship rings.

Although the Lover singer was unable to attend the event in person, she showed her support for her boyfriend from afar.

As Travis celebrated with his team, dressed in their signature red attire, Swift took to social media to bridge the distance and congratulate him on this milestone achievement.

The Gorgeous singer showered her love and pride on social media, leaving a trail of affectionate comments on posts from the Super Bowl LVIII Rings Ceremony.

She started with a swoon-worthy trio of heart-eye emojis, followed by a congratulatory message that read, "Joining the party from Liverpool, let's go!"