Prince Andrew to take Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie in confidence: 'closed doors'

The York sisters have not confirmed their appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony

Prince Andrew is expected to have "difficult conversations" with Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, according to a PR expert.

The York sisters have not confirmed their appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony this weekend for Trooping the Colour.

Their father, the Duke of York, is unlikely to join them on the balcony after stepping down from royal duties in 2019 following his Newsnight interview discussing his friendship with the late convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein.

Prince Andrew, 64, was barred from appearing on the Buckingham Palace balcony during Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee in 2022 and King Charles III's Coronation in 2023.

As children and young adults, Beatrice, 35, and Eugenie, 34, regularly attended Trooping the Colour alongside their father, despite not being working royals.

The late Queen often invited extended family members to the iconic event to showcase her expanding family and network of support. Under King Charles's reign, there appears to be a preference for a streamlined monarchy that excludes non-working royals.

In 2024, King Charles and Princess Kate have both begun cancer treatment, potentially prompting Eugenie and Beatrice to appear on the balcony to maintain numbers.

Laura Perkes, a PR specialist and communications consultant for emerging and established brands, discussed with GB News whether the York Princesses' loyalty to their father could complicate their attendance at Trooping the Colour.

Laura Perkes, a PR specialist and communications consultant for emerging and established brands, spoke exclusively to GB News to explain whether or not the York Princesses's loyalty to their father could complicate their attendance at Trooping the Colour.

She said: "There may be some awkward conversations happening privately behind closed doors, but publicly I don't think we'll get a sense of them feeling complicated.

"They have always been loyal to the Royal Family, choosing to lead very normal lives away from the public and the press.

"When they are seen at royal events they're always immaculately presented and behave in a way that doesn't attract unwanted attention.

"They will naturally feel loyalty towards their father, but his actions and behaviour have led to being ostracised from royal duties. Actions have consequences.

"Andrew's children shouldn't be punished because of his choices."