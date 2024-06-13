Kensington Palace disappoints royal fans with Prince William's major update

The 41-year-old royal travelled to Wales on Tuesday to explore innovations in seaweed

Kensington Palace recently released a new photograph of Prince William as he departed for an engagement in Cardiff this week.

However, eagle-eyed royal fans quickly noticed a significant oversight concerning his royal title.

Following the passing of his grandmother, the late Queen, and the ascension of his father King Charles to the throne, William assumed the title of Prince of Wales. Despite this change, it appears that adjustments still need to be made to reflect his updated title.

The 41-year-old royal traveled to Wales on Tuesday to explore innovations in seaweed, journeying by train. In a photo shared on social media, William is depicted gazing out the window during his commute, with his phone and a red folder placed on the table in front of him.

The folder displays his personal royal monogram, featuring a "W" topped by a coronet. However, the official royal cypher has not yet been updated to acknowledge his new status as the heir apparent.

Gert's Royals noted on X that William's symbol, which he routinely uses on stationary and official documents, still features the coronet of a child of the Prince of Wales.

In response, one person added: "I guess it'll all change as people get used to the former Prince Charles stuff changing over to his King logos and symbols. Prince George isn't going to be using this stuff for a while anyway."

"William wouldn't have to use the Prince of Wales feathers that Charles mainly used during his time as heir," Gert's Royals replied.

"William could keep his monogram and just swap out the coronet for the appropriate one. It would cause any confusion, the W would still clearly be William. And many people probably wouldn't even notice the coronet/crown change."

While William's monogram is yet to be updated, King Charles debuted his new royal cypher shortly after his accession. His monogram shows the crown above his first initial "C" intertwined with an "R" for rex (Latin for king, traditionally used for the monarch dating back to the 12th century), with "III" inside the "R."